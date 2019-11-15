Talks set: Manchester United to discuss £15m-rated star’s future ‘in a few days’

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero via Sport Witness, Manchester United star Chis Smalling’s future is set to be discussed by the Red Devils and Roma ‘in a few days’.

Il Messaggero report that the two clubs are set to meet at the beginning of next week to sort out the England international’s future.

It’s also added that the Italian giants have already had a bid rejected for the United defender.

However the Giallorossi don’t seem to be taken aback by this as they’re willing to break their rule of signing players over the age of 27 to keep hold of the centre-back valued at €18m (£15m).

The report summarises by suggesting that the Serie A giants are willing to offer €15m for the defender’s service – which will be in addition to the €3m loan fee that they’ve already paid for the ace.

Smalling certainly looks rejuvenated since his move to Italy. The 29-year-old has proven that he’s still capable of performing at the top level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved in a different direction since becoming United’s boss, the Norwegian has opted for a younger centre-back pairing at Old Trafford.

Summer signing Harry Maguire partners Swede Victor Lindelof. Given United’s inconsistent form so far this season, should the Manchester outfit reconsider the potential sale of Smalling?