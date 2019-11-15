Video: Alisson produces INSANE fingertip save to deny 30-yard Messi free-kick as Liverpool man keeps Brazil Argentina at 1-0

Alisson was undoubtedly on form for Brazil this evening, as he produced a stunning save to deny Lionel Messi from 30-yards in order to prevent the Selecao from falling behind even further against Argentina.

Having already scored earlier in the match, Messi tried his luck from a free-kick in the second half, however unlike at the weekend for Barcelona, he failed to convert the set-piece.

Messi tried to score a goal like the one against Liverpool.? Alisson: not every time bro!? Via: @goalstv3 pic.twitter.com/nzw55i1vUt — SSVT (@SSVT66) November 15, 2019

Messi almost beat Alisson with this Free Kick from way out.pic.twitter.com/EaqC8JDABA — Barça Watch TV (@BarcaWatchTV) November 15, 2019

The Barca talisman was denied thanks to a truly brilliant save from Liverpool ace Alisson, who tipped the forward’s effort over the bar.

Reflexes!

Pictures via Goalstv3