Video: Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli’s injury worry during Brazil Under-23s clash

During Brazil Under-23s’ friendly tournament tie with the United States national team, promising Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli hit the floor in a worrying moment for some fans.

The 18-year-old forward headed the ball over the bar after a cross but shockingly hit his head on the post after his effort.

Football.London reported that the talented forward managed to recover from the knock and he continued to play as normal until he was substituted in the 75th minute.

Take a look at the incident below:

It’s great to see that Martinelli’s scare didn’t turn out to be serious, the South American looks like one of the Premier League’s top talents right now.