Video: Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher scores stunning long-range goal for England U21’s

Chelsea midfielder extended England’s Under-21s’ lead against Albania just before the halftime point in tonight’s European Championships qualifier.

The talented midfielder, who is currently on loan at Championship side Charlton Athletic, took a single touch just outside the box before the ball into the top corner.

Manchester City sensation Phil Foden crafted the chance after showcasing his magical dribbling and skills.

Take a look at the 19-year-old’s first goal for the Young Lions below, courtesy of Laola TV:

Gallagher really seems to be going from strength to strength this season.

The youngster has scored five goals for Charlton so far and Frank Lampard should be keeping a close eye on the ace’s development.

Gallagher deserved the goal as he had an earlier long-range strike handled in the box which led to a penalty for Aidy Boothroyd’s side. Unfortunately, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster missed the spot-kick.