Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch invader in tears after stopping for selfie during Portugal win

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Portugal in their EURO 2020 qualifier against Lithuania on Thursday night, helping himself to a hat-trick in a 6-0 win.

After recent question marks over his form and fitness with Juventus, the 34-year-old provided the perfect response to his critics and doubters with a leading performance for his country.

It was a result that kept them in second place in Group B ahead of Serbia by just a point, and so they’ll need another big performance and result against Luxembourg on Sunday.

However, as seen in the video below, the game was interrupted by a pitch invader wearing a Juventus shirt and it was no surprise as to who he had taken the risk for and approached.

Fortunately for him, Ronaldo allowed him to get what he came for as he posed for a selfie before the stewards dragged him away, and ultimately it was all too much for the fan in question as he could be seen wiping away tears as he left the pitch.

Such is the impact that Ronaldo has had on fans around the world but specifically those in Portugal, the emotion of it all got the better of this fan although it’s probably not the most sensible thing to do from the Juventus superstar’s perspective as it could encourage others to follow suit in the future.

Even when he scores a hat-trick, @Cristiano always makes time for his fans ? pic.twitter.com/MK1aBsxd6w — 433 (@official433) November 14, 2019