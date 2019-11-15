Menu

Video: Gabriel Jesus produces HORROR penalty miss as he BOTTLES chance to hand Brazil lead vs Argentina

Gabriel Jesus had a moment to forget today, as he produced a horrible penalty miss against Argentina, as he threw away the chance to hand his side the lead.

With the scoreline sat at 0-0, Brazil were awarded a penalty after Jesus was fouled, however the Man City man failed to convert the spot-kick just moments later, as he sent his effort wide of the right-hand post.

It was an awful attempt from Jesus, one some fans would’ve been expecting given his patchy form from the spot in the past.

