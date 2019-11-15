Video: Lionel Messi tells Brazil manager Tite to “SHUT UP” as he guides Argentina to 1-0 win in ‘Superclasico’ clash

Lionel Messi seemed to tell Brazil manager Tite to ‘shut up’ during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil in Saudi Arabia this evening.

Messi scored the only goal of the game against Brazil, as he converted a rebounded penalty after his initial effort was saved by Alisson.

O repórter cinematográfico Jordi Bordalba flagrou o momento em que Messi manda Tite calar a boca. O técnico brasileiro comentou sobre o desentendimento com o argentino -> https://t.co/XgISSBT4dk pic.twitter.com/SEO8dJXA27 — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) November 15, 2019

And it seems like Messi did more than just score during the match, as he also told Brazil boss Tite to be quiet, as seen in the video above.

Tite then came out after the game and confirmed this via GloboEsporte, stating that “I only complained because he was supposed to take card and he told me to shut up, then I told him to shut up. And it’s over“.

Seems like scoring the winner wasn’t enough for Messi in the end!

Pictures via Globo Esporte