Video: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster misses penalty for England Under-21s

In the 34th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between England’s Under-21s and Albania, the Young Lions were awarded a penalty.

Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher saw his long-range effort blocked by a defender’s hand, leading the referee to point to the spot.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way but his effort rattled against the post.

Take a look at the 19-year-old’s spot-kick below, courtesy of Laola TV:

It’s unlucky that Brewster’s effort didn’t hit the back of the net.

The 19-year-old striker has made two first-team appearances for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season. Hopefully the ace can get some more chances to score for the 21s tonight.