Video: Phil Foden scores pin-point free kick for England U21’s as Three Lions take lead vs Albania

Manchester City
Phil Foden showed just how good he is from free kicks this evening, as he scored a fine attempt against Albania to give England U21’s the lead.

The away side were awarded a set-piece just outside the area in the 22nd, with Man City man Foden taking charge of it, as he slammed it straight into the top corner to hand his side the lead midway through the first half.

It was a superb, pin-point free-kick from the youngster, who’s showing the world that he’s more than capable of stringing a few passes together with his strike.

Pictures via Laola TV

