Video: Wonderful moment Santi Cazorla scores first Spain goal in four years

In the 40th minute of tonight’s European Championships qualifier between Spain and Malta, former Manchester City ace Jesus Navas sparked a lovely move for ‘La Furia Roja’.

The winger’s picked out Gerard Moreno and the forward played the ball into Villarreal teammate Santi Cazorla with a perfectly-weighted first-time pass.

The Ex-Arsenal man controlled the ball before sliding it into the bottom corner. Goal report that the strike was the attacking midfielder’s first for Spain in four years and two days.

What a beautiful moment for Cazorla considering the battles he’s faced to get back on to the pitch over the last couple of years.

Take a look at the playmaker’s heartwarming goal below:

Gol de Santi Cazorla con la Selección 4 años después. Sufrió 8 operaciones de tobillo, estuvo a punto de que le ampuntaran el pie y el médico le dijo que estuviera contento si lograba caminar con su hija en el césped de casa. pic.twitter.com/ksIRBfaJvs — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) November 15, 2019

It’s great to see the 34-year-old doing so well, there’s no doubt that the little magician is one of the best playmakers to grace the Premier League in the last decade.