Arsenal could face battle to sign £31m-rated Real Madrid loanee Ceballos permanently

According to Calciomercato via Spanish newspaper AS, the future of Dani Ceballos at Real Madrid is yet to be sorted out – the midfielder’s bad relationship with Zinedine Zidane makes it unlikely for the ace to return as long as the Frenchman is boss.

The Gunners could face a battle keep hold of the talented midfielder though as AS report that European giants AC Milan remain interested in the 23-year-old.

As per Sempre Milan via Gazzetta dello Sport, Ceballos was one of Milan’s midfield targets this summer but he ultimately decided to join the Gunners on loan.

AS’ report also claims that Arsenal have already had an initial bid of €30m to make the Spaniard’s loan permanent rejected by Los Blancos, this could open the door for Milan to make a swoop for the star.

The Sun report via AS that £31m (€36m) would be enough to convince Real Madrid to permanently part with the versatile midfielder.

Unai Emery and Stefano Pioli could benefit massively from securing the signing of a player that has bags of potential. It will be interesting to see if Milan act on their interest to rival the Gunners for the ace’s signature.

Ceballos has made 17 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions so far this season. The attacking midfielder has scored one goal and registered two assists in these outings.