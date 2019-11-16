Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay up to €40m in order to try and prise defender Merih Demiral away from Juventus next year.

The Gunners had the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the Premier League last season after conceding 51 goals in 38 games.

It doesn’t appear as though they’ve made particularly big steps towards addressing that issue even despite the summer arrival of David Luiz, as they’ve conceded 17 goals in 12 games so far this season, giving them the joint-worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

While they also have issues at the other end of the pitch too having scored just 16 goals, it appears as though they could be considering a swoop to try and shore things up at the back first.

According to Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, Demiral is attracting plenty of interest as AC Milan are said to be keen, while Arsenal and Manchester United both sent scouts to watch the Turkish international in action for his country in midweek against Iceland.

However, it’s added in the report above that Arsenal are seemingly ready to try and jump to the front of the queue as they’re said to be considering making an offer of up to €40m for the 21-year-old.

Demiral previously impressed for Sassuolo in Serie A to earn his move to Turin over the summer, but it hasn’t gone to plan for him thus far as he’s been limited to just one appearance all season.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order, coupled with stalwart Giorgio Chiellini set to return from injury next year, it doesn’t appear as though the situation will change any time soon.

In turn, he could perhaps be interested in securing a more prominent role elsewhere if he doesn’t get chances to play at Juventus, and time will tell whether or not the touted €40m offer from Arsenal could be enough to prise him away and convince him to move to north London.