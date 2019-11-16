According to the Sun, Arsenal are considering a move for Villarreal star Pau Torres in the January transfer window in a bid to solve their defensive issues.

The 22-year-old scored on his debut for Spain last night and he’s quickly emerging as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

The Sun add that the defender has a £43m release clause in his contract, it will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to splash the cash after their splurge this past summer.

The report reiterates that the north London outfit would hope to structure a potential deal for the defender in a similar manner to the way in which they secured Nicolas Pepe from Lille this summer.

Arsenal only paid £20m of the total £72m deal up front, as per the Sun.

Unfortunately, the Gunners may have to battle Manchester City for the defender’s signature.

Unai Emery has so far failed to address Arsenal’s key shortcoming since being appointed – the team’s defence.

The Gunners are sitting sixth in the Premier League, yet they have the joint-worst goal difference (-1) of sides in the top ten. This isn’t good enough for a team that hope to get themselves back in to the Champions League spots.

Torres could prove to be an excellent signing for the Gunners, the ace would add to an already young defensive line that are yet to fully take shape.

Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and even Calum Chambers have the potential to lead the team in the future.

Perhaps the best way to ensure Arsenal solve their defensive problems is to install a young foundation of talent at the back.