Man United have suffered some bad news in regards to their search for a Director of Football, after target Edwin Van Der Sar penned a new long-term deal with Dutch giants Ajax.

According to the Evening Standard, Van Der Sar recently penned a new four-year contract with the Eredivise outfit, one that’ll see him stay in Amsterdam until at least 2023.

This won’t be seen as good news by the Red Devils, as the Sun note that the club wanted Van Der Sar to return to Old Trafford and become their new ‘Director of Football’, however their chances of this happening were dashed after he agreed a new deal with Ajax.

Van Der Sar has been a key part of Ajax’s set up these past few years, with the Dutchman playing a big role in the club promoting the likes of De Jong and De Ligt to their first team.

Ajax sold the Dutch duo for huge money during the summer just gone, something Van Der Sar will undoubtedly be taking a lot of credit for.

United’s transfer dealings in the past few years have been questionable at best, with the club bringing the likes of Sanchez, Fred and Matic to name a few.

If United are to turn their transfer fortunes around in the next few years, they’re going to need to appoint a director of football in order to help Solskjaer, or whoever’s in charge, with their transfer dealings.