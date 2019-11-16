Barcelona have reportedly been alerted to Calvin Stengs and will scout the AZ Alkmaar youngster over the international break.

The 20-year-old has been capped twice at U21 level by the Netherlands, but after being called up to the senior squad this week, he could be in line to make his debut for Ronald Koeman’s side as they prepare to face Northern Ireland and Estonia in the coming days.

Stengs has certainly made an impression for the Eredivisie outfit so far this season, as he’s bagged nine goals and 10 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise that that form has been rewarded by a call up from Koeman, and now it’s suggested that there could be some interested attendees this week waiting to see him make his senior debut.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning to send a scout to the game between the Netherlands and Estonia next week, with the hope that Stengs gets the nod in order to allow them to have a closer look at him.

It’s added in the report that club chief Patrick Kluivert is said to be an admirer of the youngster’s talents, and so it remains to be seen if he does enough to convince the club hierarchy that he’s a talent worth investing in moving forward.

Capable of playing on either wing, Stengs has predominantly been used on the right flank by AZ this season, while he had his breakthrough campaign last year after scoring three goals and providing four assists in 21 outings.

It seems as though he’s building on that this year, and coupled with his call-up for the Netherlands, it would appear as though he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Time will tell though whether or not that improvement and development will continue with Barcelona as they look set to take a closer look to determine whether or not he can flourish at the Nou Camp.