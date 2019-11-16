Bobby Duncan has said that he left Liverpool because of the desire for first-team football.

The 18-year-old played a few matches for the Reds’ reserve team before joining Fiorentina. Duncan who is Steven Gerrard’s cousin, said that he made the switch to the Florence-based club because of his desire to play first-team football soon.

In an interview with ViolaNation, the teenager said: “It was a difficult decision to be honest. I was in a difficult moment at that time. Something was missing. It wasn’t over money. It wasn’t over anything else other than I want to play first team football soon.

“Liverpool has Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Rhian Brewster. That front three is the best front three in the world. It was hard to knock them down. In my mind, I thought I would go and play abroad. Serie A is just below the Premier League. I wanted to make a name for myself, show the Liverpool and Fiorentina fans who I am.”

Duncan is yet to make an appearance for Fiorentina’s first-team but has done fairly well for the club’s U19s, scoring four goals in seven appearances across all competitions. Provided he continues scoring at a decent rate, he might be called up to the senior side by Vincenzo Montella. La Viola are currently ninth in the Serie A table with 16 points.

Duncan is currently with the England U19s and scored a brace in a UEFA U19 European Championship qualifier against Luxembourg. There’s a good chance he might feature in today’s match against North Macedonia at Skopje.