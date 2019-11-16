Chelsea are said to be ready to fork out as much as £64M in order to bring Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League.

Coutinho has struggled to adapt to life back in Spain following his transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, something that eventually lead to the player joining German giants Bayern Munich on loan earlier this year.

Unlike during his time with Barca, the Brazilian international failed to hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, with Coutinho bagging just two goals and four assists in 15 appearances for the German giants since his arrival.

Things haven’t exactly gone swimmingly for Coutinho and his career these past few years, however it now seems like the Brazilian is going to be offered a route back to England by Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

As per Don Balon, Bayern want to get rid of the former Liverpool man, with the club already telling Barca that the winger that they’ll be sending the player back to the Nou Camp once his loan deal expires.

It’s also stated that Inter Milan and the Reds are interested in signing him, with Chelsea also in the hunt, with the Blues even willing to pay as much as €75M (£64M) in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

With players like Pedro and Willian now in their 30’s, the Blues are surely going to have to dip into the transfer market in the near future in order to bolster their options out-wide.

And if this report is anything to go off, it seems like the Blues have already thought about doing so by adding Coutinho to their ranks.

The player’s recent form with Brazil has been impressive, with Coutinho playing a key role in his side’s Copa America win earlier this year, something the Blues have clearly taken into account given their pursuit of the winger.