Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus the green light in regards to their pursuit of former player Paul Pogba, a player who’s also wanted by Real Madrid.

According to El Desmarque, Juve have been given the ‘ok’ by Ronaldo regarding a move for Man United ace Pogba, with the Red Devils said to be after around €180M for his signature.

However, it seems like Juve are going to have to battle Spanish giants Real Madrid if they are to sign Pogba, as the Sun have stated that Los Blancos are also in the hunt for the French international.

Pogba has established himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet during his time at Old Trafford despite United’s struggles.

During his time with the Red Devils, the 26-year-old has bagged a total of 31 goals and 31 assists in 148 games for the club, a decent return when you consider Pogba is rarely played anywhere other than central midfield.

Both Juve and Real could do with a player like Pogba in their starting XI’s when you consider their current options to choose from in midfield.

The Old Lady only really have Miralem Pjanic as their main creative source in the centre of the park, thus adding Pogba to their squad would take some of the pressure off of the Bosnian’s shoulders.

Likewise, Real only really have Kroos and an ageing Luka Modric as their available creative outlets at the moment, therefore, adding Pogba to the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu wouldn’t be a bad idea by any means.