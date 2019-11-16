Cristiano Ronaldo set for crunch talks with Juventus after angry reaction to being substituted

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly sit down with Juventus chiefs and hold talks over his reaction to being substituted against AC Milan when he returns from international duty.

The Portuguese superstar was similarly replaced just days earlier in the win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch invader in tears after stopping for selfie during Portugal win

While his side were once again in need of a goal to see off Milan last weekend, Ronaldo was taken off in the 55th minute and it proved to be a good decision from Maurizio Sarri as his replacement Paulo Dybala went on to score the winning goal.

The 34-year-old though was seen heading straight down the tunnel after being taken off, and the Daily Mail note that Sarri played down talk of any possible rift with Ronaldo and insisted that he is carrying a knee injury.

That didn’t seem to bother the prolific forward in midweek as he bagged a hat-trick for Portugal, and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out and whether or not it comes to light that it isn’t just the injury that is causing problems right now.

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo will hold showdown talks with Juventus chiefs when he returns to Turin, with sporting director Fabio Paratici and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved seemingly concerned over his attitude last week.

While it may well be being built up as a showdown of sort between the two parties, it’s arguably more a case of all concerned sitting down and sorting out any issues that may exist currently.

Whether it’s an injury that is bothering him or not, Ronaldo certainly hasn’t been at his best for the reigning Serie A champions in recent weeks, and he will undoubtedly be eager to put that right next weekend and get back to his best for his club.