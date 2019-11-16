According to Calciomercato via Corriere Della Sera, Ivan Rakitic’s representatives have offered European giants AC Milan the chance to sign the star in the January transfer window.

The Italian powerhouses are keen on the midfielder but Calciomercato understand that a deal is unlikely given the potential cost associated with bringing the 31-year-old to the San Siro.

Rakitic has fallen out of favour at Barcelona since the marquee summer arrival of Frenkie de Jong. The Croatian has started just one of his 10 appearances for the team across La Liga and the Champions League.

The stumbling block that is preventing a deal from going through appears to be the ace’s salary. Rakitic earns a weekly wage of just over €153,000-a-week – something that is inconceivable for a club going through a financial crisis.

Rakitic certainly looks as though he still has plenty to offer to a top team, he’d give a massive lift to Milan’s midfield but a deal only seems possible if the star’s wages drop considerably.

It appears as though new boss Stefano Pioli will have to eye other midfield signings as he attempts to turn around Milan’s poor start to the season.

The Rossoneri are currently 14th in Serie A, their drop from the top in recent years seems to be plunging deeper and deeper.