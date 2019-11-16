Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly on Real Madrid’s transfer list.

Considered one of the finest young talents in England, the 19-year-old has featured in 11 matches for the Blues since returning from injury. So far Hudson-Odoi has scored a goal against Grimsby Town while providing four assists.

According to El Desmarque, Real Madrid have added the teenager to their list of transfer targets that also includes Samuel Chukwueze, Erling Haaland and Moise Kean. Hudson-Odoi is currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt but Chelsea might ask for a lot more than that if any club makes a move to sign him.

The 19-year-old has been given first-team opportunities by Frank Lampard but if he moves to Real Madrid, it might be hard for him to find game time. Hence, it would be best if he stays at Chelsea where he could become a star.

Hudson-Odoi is currently on national duty with England. He was an unused substitute in England’s 7-0 win over Montenegro but given that the Three Lions have already qualified for Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate might give him a start against Kosovo tomorrow.