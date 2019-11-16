According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde sees talented defender Jean-Clair Todibo as ‘transferable’ given the emergence of Barcelona B prospect Ronald Araujo.

Uruguay youth international Araujo arrived in Catalonia from Boston River in January for a fee of €1.7m according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year-old has been making waves for the B team and was awarded his first-team debut in last week’s 4-0 win against Sevilla.

Araujo actually replaced Todibo in the 73rd minute but his debut lasted just 14 minutes as he was sent off for a challenge on former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez.

The ace could be handed more chances in the first-team given Samuel Umtiti’s injury problems.

A report from Mundo on Araujo from last week also reveals that the ace’s release clause stands at €100m and it will automatically double should he become a permanent member of the first-team.

It seems harsh to deem Todibo transferable considering that he’s barely had the chance to feature in the first-team because of the fierce competition for places between Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Umtiti.

The Frenchman looks as though he could have plenty of upside if he’s developed correctly.

It would certainly be a risky move for the club to sell the youngster anytime soon given how much a young player’s value can sky-rocket in a short amount of time.