Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz.

The 26-year-old has not made a single appearance for Los Blancos this season. So far, He made Zinedine Zidane’s matchday squad for just one match, against Real Mallorca. According to Don Balon, Atletico Madrid are eager to sign Diaz as a backup option for Alvaro Morata. The report claims that Diego Simeone is an admirer of the forward but Florentino Perez doesn’t want him to join Los Colchoneros.

SEE MORE: €35m Chelsea ace attracting interest from Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid need some more firepower upfront since Diego Costa hasn’t done very well this season. The 31-year-old has amassed just two goals and three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

Diaz who is valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt, might prefer a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu given his current situation. If the 26-year-old joins Atletico Madrid, then he may not be a regular but will at least get first-team opportunities.