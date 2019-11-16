Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on four young stars as they consider further reinforcements for Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

The Spanish giants sit joint top of the La Liga table after 12 games while they’ve turned things around and put themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Time will tell whether or not they can deliver on their short-term objectives, while it’s claimed that they could be considering adding more quality to the squad in the form of some long-term options.

As reported by the Daily Star, via El Desmarque, it’s suggested that Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, Man Utd target Erling Haaland, Moise Kean and Samuel Chukwueze are all on their transfer radar.

Given the respective ages of that quartet, that would suggest that Real Madrid are keen to continue to add young talent to their senior squad to build a long-term vision to go alongside the more senior stalwarts currently in the group.

However, time will tell just how successful they are in prising the names above away from their current clubs, as for example Hudson-Odoi recently signed a new contract at Chelsea and revealed how Frank Lampard was key in convincing him to stay at Stamford Bridge, as per the Sun.

With the Blues boss giving his youngsters a chance to impress this season, it would seem unlikely that the England international would want to leave now.

Further, Haaland has attracted plenty of interest from around Europe with his form for RB Salzburg so far this season after bagging 26 goals in just 18 games, and so time will tell whether or not Real Madrid are top of the list for him or can swoop for the likes of Kean or Chukwueze instead.