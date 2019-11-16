Granit Xhaka was back playing football this week as he featured in Switzerland’s 1-0 win Georgia in their EURO 2020 qualifier on Friday night.

The 27-year-old has been out of action for Arsenal since his spat with Gunners fans during the game with Crystal Palace at the Emirates last month.

After reacting angrily to supporters as he was jeered off, Xhaka removed his shirt and went straight down the tunnel.

A statement was posted a few days later explaining his actions as he hit out at the abuse that he has received online, while he was replaced as captain by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who took the armband.

As noted by the Telegraph, Arsenal boss Unai Emery has even conceded that he’s not sure whether or not Xhaka has played his last game for the club, and so time will tell if he decides to move on in January or next summer.

The international break is perhaps an ideal getaway for the Swiss international, but after he posted on Instagram after the game, he has sparked further conversation over his cryptic message which has been interpreted by several media outlets and fans as a dig at Arsenal.

“Happiness is when you are satisfied with yourself and don’t need the confirmation of others,” he posted as his caption with the image taken from the game, as seen below.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle Utd could emerge as a solution for Xhaka if he decides to leave Arsenal and wants to stay in England, while AC Milan are also specifically mentioned as an option too.

Time will tell what Xhaka opts for, but ultimately this looks like a subtle dig at someone or something as if he was merely pleased with his performance and getting back to playing football for his country, he could have certainly posted something less cryptic.