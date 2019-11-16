Arsenal legend Paul Merson has told the Daily Star that Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder “deserves” the chance to manage a big club.

Merson praised Wilder’s ability and called for him to be given a chance amid pressure on Gunners boss Unai Emery, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and West Ham head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

The aforementioned London clubs have all endured difficult starts so far this season; Arsenal are sixth in the league with Tottenham struggling in 14th and West Ham potentially being involved in a relegation battle at 16th.

Wilder meanwhile has steered Premier League new-boys Sheffield to fifth in the league. The Blades have been amazing.

Here’s what Merson had to say on Wilder in his exclusive column within the Star:

“Chris Wilder has done a fantastic job at Sheffield United and deserves a crack at a really big job at some point,”

“We should all be talking about him right now but we’re not. Maybe his name’s too English? But look at what he’s achieved.”

Merson added that Wilder ‘deserves’ a chance to manage a top club:

“I think they (Sheffield) have actually been a bit unlucky in some games this season but to see them up there in fifth is phenomenal.”

“I watched them play Arsenal and there was only one team who knew what they were doing. Arsenal had no idea. That’s good coaching.”

“Managers like Unai Emery and Manuel Pellegrini are under pressure, and okay you never know for sure if a manager can make such a big step up.”

“But Chris Wilder has got to be in the conversation the next time a big job comes up. He deserves it.”

Wilder’s potential appointment at Arsenal would certainly fix the side’s terrible defence. Sheffield’s defenders are also very effective at playing out from the back – something that Emery has failed to live up to.

Most of all, Wilder has inspired an unmatched work-rate from his side; this is something that often lets the Gunners down in big games.

Who else should be a candidate to replace the Spaniard at the Emirates Stadium?