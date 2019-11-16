Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he couldn’t contribute more offensively for Arsenal because of Unai Emery’s tactics.

The Armenian international joined the North London club in January 2018 when Arsene Wenger was at the twilight of his stint with the Gunners. During the remainder of the 17/18 season, Mkhitaryan netted thrice while providing six assists.

SEE MORE: “Arsenal asked about me” – Real Madrid ace confirms Gunners eyed him up for BARGAIN transfer before star joined Los Blancos

2018/19 turned out to be pretty disappointing for him as he managed only six goals and seven assists from 39 appearances across all competitions. This season, Mkhitaryan featured in three matches for Arsenal before being loaned to AS Roma.

The 30-year-old said that because Unai Emery changed his role, he was unable to contribute for offensively for the Gunners. Speaking to FourFourTwo, Mkhitaryan said: “He paid more attention to tactics, so my role changed. I was starting as a winger, but had to build play with the defensive midfielder. It’s why I couldn’t contribute as many goals or assists. I like to play more freely and move wherever there’s space, but you have to do the job that the manager asks.”

Mkhitaryan has featured in just four matches for Roma so far because of an abductor muscle injury which has sidelined him for over a month. So far, he has scored against Sassuolo while providing an assist against Lecce.