Ronald Koeman has insisted that he believes Memphis Depay was perhaps too young when he joined Man Utd, but is now more mature and experienced.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2015 from PSV Eindhoven, but despite his impressive spell in his homeland, he managed just seven goals and six assists in 53 appearances for the Premier League giants.

He has since shown his class again by bagging 50 goals and 42 assists in 130 appearances for Lyon, which in turn has led to speculation over his future.

As reported by the Sun, Man Utd have first refusal on the Dutchman if he leaves the French outfit in January, giving them the chance to beat Tottenham to his signature if they decide to give him another chance at Old Trafford.

Time will tell if they do so, but clearly Koeman is convinced that Depay would be a completely different player this time round given he has been able to mature and improve his game at both club and international level in the years that have passed since he left Man Utd.

“I think he’s a top player and maybe during his time at Manchester United he was a little bit too young,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“He’s now more experienced and what he’s showed and what he has done for the national team is great and I’m really glad that we have that kind of player in our national team.”

It also remains to be seen if Depay is even interested in a second crack at England or if he will continue to shine at Lyon and perhaps consider a move elsewhere in Europe if he wishes to secure a new challenge.

Nevertheless, Koeman has backed him to prove his quality at the highest level moving forward, and given their lack of firepower and quality depth in the final third, perhaps United could be tempted into giving their former star another go having proven his quality since leaving them.