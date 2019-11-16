It has been reported that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio held talks with Chelsea this week over the possibility of signing Olivier Giroud in January.

The 33-year-old stalwart has struggled to secure regular playing time with the Blues so far this season, as he has been limited to just six appearances across all competitions.

Frank Lampard has seemingly settled on Tammy Abraham as his first-choice striker up front, while Michy Batshuayi has been regularly used as his alternative.

Further, the Chelsea legend is giving a number of his young stars more opportunities to impress this season, with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all getting key roles.

In turn, with Giroud coming towards the latter stages of his career as well as his Chelsea contract which expires next summer, the French international will arguably want to play a more prominent role especially if he wishes to stay in contention for the France squad for EURO 2020.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that he could be offered an escape from Stamford Bridge in January as Ausilio was in London this week and used his trip to meet with Chelsea to hold talks over a possible deal for Giroud.

Further, as seen in Italian reporter Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, it’s also been suggested that the Premier League giants will demand over €5m for their attacking stalwart if they are to green light an exit in the New Year.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Giroud to be reunited with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the San Siro, but he could arguably face a similar problem with the Serie A giants as Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku have established themselves as Conte’s top options in attack so far this season.

Giroud could arrive to provide quality depth with a view of breaking into the starting XI, which isn’t massively different from the problem he faces right now in west London.