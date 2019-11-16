Inter confirm threat made against Antonio Conte was received by club not by coach as investigation launched

Inter have clarified that the threatening letter addressed to coach Antonio Conte was received at the club’s HQ and not by Conte himself.

As noted by Calciomercato, in a rather alarming and disturbing development, it was reported that Conte was receiving police protection after he was sent a bullet in the post along with a threatening letter.

However, Inter have moved to confirm that not only was it sent to the club’s headquarters as opposed to Conte’s personal residence, but that they’ve also followed protocol and handed over the evidence to the authorities who will no doubt now launch an investigation into the matter.

“In relation to the stories published today, FC Internazionale Milano wish to clarify that Antonio Conte did not personally receive any threatening letter and, consequently, did not himself go to the police,” their statement read, as per the Calciomercato report above.

“It was the club that received a letter and, as is protocol in these situations, passed it on to the relevant authorities.”

Naturally, it’s hoped that not only is the threat something that doesn’t escalate any further so that there is nothing more to suggest that Conte or his family are in danger, but also that the authorities are able to identify who sent it so that they can take the necessary steps to safeguard the Italian tactician moving forward.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but ultimately this is a particularly disturbing story and it remains to be seen whether or not any further action is taken once the investigation concludes.