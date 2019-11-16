Kosovo manager jokes side need to ‘break Raheem Sterling’s legs’ in order to stop him causing havoc in England Euro 2020 qualifier

Kosovo’s manager Bernard Challandes has joked that his side are going to have to break Raheem Sterling’s legs in order to stop him wreaking havoc in his side’s clash against England tomorrow afternoon.

Kosovo take on the Three Lions at home on Sunday, as they look to end their impressive Euro 2020 campaign on a high with a win over Gareth Southgate’s side.

And ahead of the match, Challandes has singled out the dangers of Sterling, with the Kosovo chief even joking that his side are going to need to go to extreme measures in order to stop the England man from causing some serious damage tomorrow.

According to the Mirror, Challandes said “If we remember the first game in England, with so much space, it’s impossible to stop him. It’s incredible. Only as a team we can find a not so bad solution [to stop him]. Or we break his legs, but we are too nice.”

Sterling has brilliant in the return fixture against Kosovo earlier this year, as he bagged a goal and three assists, guiding England to a 5-3 win in the process.

Sterling sat out the Three Lions’ 7-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday evening, something that means the winger is surely going to be fully fit and ready to take on Kosovo tomorrow.

A win or draw for Southgate’s men will be enough to confirm his side’s place at the top of their group, whereas a loss will give Czech Republic the slightest of chances to steal top spot.

However, given that England have a goal difference that’s 24 goals more than the Czech’s, it’s safe to say England have secured top spot already.