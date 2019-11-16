According to the MailOnline, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to make another attempt to add former Premier League stopper Shay Given to his coaching staff amid concerns over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Lampard worked with Given at Derby last season and he attempted to make the Irishman part of his staff when he took the reins at Chelsea from Maurizio Sarri.

Instead, the club opted to promote former Blues stopper Henrique Hilario to the role of goalkeeping coach which was vacated after Sarri left.

The Mail report that Chelsea’s hierarchy hoped to add continuity to the team given the regularity of managerial changes.

The Guardian reveal that the Blues paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.6m to bring the Spaniard in from Athletic Bilbao.

The Spaniard has started almost all of the Blues’ games this season, backup Willy Caballero only took on the responsibility between the sticks for the west London club’s two outings in the Carabao Cup.

Ensuring that Kepa comes out of this worrying run of form could be key to making sure his Chelsea career is successful.

At 25 years of age, the Spaniard is actually one of the youngest starters amongst stoppers playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Given is not long retired and his experience could be vital in getting Kepa back to his best.

If Kepa can fine-tune some of his decision-making and sharpen up in some areas like set-pieces – there’s no doubting that he has the potential to be the best keeper in the Premier League.