Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson on moment he was “ready to kill” Luis Suarez in training

According to Goal via Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s ‘The Greatest Game’ podcast, current Reds captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that he was “ready to kill” then teammate Luis Suarez shortly after he joined the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool signed the fresh-faced tireless midfielder for a fee of £20m, as per BBC Sport, back in the summer of 2011.

Henderson revealed that superstar Suarez didn’t give him the nicest of welcomes at Liverpool, which his bizarre considering that the striker joined just six months before the England international.

The former Sunderland star believed that Suarez made him feel as though he “wasn’t good enough” during training sessions and on one occasion Henderson snapped at the now Barcelona forward.