Man City are reportedly ready to break the bank in order to bring Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele to the club in the near future.

Dembele has struggled to find his feet somewhat since joining the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2017, with the player finding himself dropping in and out of the club’s starting XI, something that’s mainly been down to injuries.

However, it seems like Man City are willing to offer the winger a way out of the Nou Camp, as Don Balon are report that Pep Guardiola’s side have their sights set on the French international, with the club willing to fork out as much as €80M (£68.5M) in order to sign him.

Mundo Deportivo reported as recently as last month that City’s rivals Man United are also interested in signing Dembele, thus it looks like the Citizens are going to have a battle on their hands if they’re to land the forward’s signature.

If City were to fork out as much as £68.5M for Dembele, it would break the club’s transfer record, which currently sits at around £62M, which is the fee they paid to sign Spanish international Rodri over the summer according to ITV.

City don’t really need any more wingers in their squad given the current options they have to choose from out-wide, however should they sell Leroy Sane, who’s been linked with a move to Bayern Munich as per Sky Sports Germany, a move for Dembele would be a wise one to make.