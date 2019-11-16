Manchester United are reportedly going to have to offer Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic a bumper contract in order to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

As per the Guardian, Ibrahimovic’s time with US side La Galaxy will come to an end in December when his contract with the MLS outfit expires.

Ahead of this, clubs everywhere have been linked with a move for the 38-year-old forward, with one of these being his old side Man United.

According to La Repubblica, via Football Italia, the Red Devils, as well as other clubs such as AC Milan and Roma, have been linked with a move for the future free agent.

However the Red Devils are going to have to offer him a monster deal if they’re to bring Zlatan back to Old Trafford, as the same report notes the striker is after a deal worth €1M-a-month, which equates to around £215,000-a-week.

Given that Zlatan is now 38, and clearly not what he used to be, we doubt United would be willing to pay such a vast amount every week.

The Swede showed during his time with Galaxy that he’s still got that goalscoring touch about him, as he bagged a total of 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 games for the club.

However this was in the MLS, and the standard of defending will be significantly better in the Premier League, thus one wonders whether Zlatan would be up to the task of playing for United again before he retires.