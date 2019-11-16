Man Utd are reportedly keen to secure an agreement which will see Alexis Sanchez move on permanently next summer.

The 30-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Inter, but an injury has seen him restricted to just four appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: ‘He’s now more experienced’ – Ex-Man Utd star linked with return now better prepared insists national team boss

While the Red Devils have managed just 16 goals in 12 Premier League games to date, they’ve arguably left themselves open to criticism for not replacing Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku this past summer which in turn has left them short up front and lacking firepower.

It appears as though Sanchez won’t be the solution next year either, as the Metro report that Man Utd have no intention of taking him back to Old Trafford.

Time will tell if they can successfully axe him though, as it remains to be seen just how much interest there would be in the Chilean international given his lack of playing time and huge £300,000-a-week wages, as per the report.

Nevertheless, the report goes on to suggest that with the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Erling Haaland being linked with moves to Old Trafford, United will look to get rid of Sanchez to perhaps create space in the squad and raise funds where possible.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the squad already, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to focus on bringing in strikers with different qualities who can add a different dynamic in the final third.

Mandzukic would provide that with his physicality and aerial presence along with his experience and winning mentality, while Haaland is more of an out-and-out goalscorer as reflected in his 26 goals in just 18 games so far this season.

That could be what Man Utd need, and so offloading Sanchez if possible could be a smart move and the first step on their way to having a more potent and varied attack.