According to Sky Sports News, Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in making a move for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman if the Bavarians sign Leroy Sane this summer.

Germany international Sane has been heavily linked with a return to his homeland since the summer and Bayern’s attempts to sign the electric winger are well-documented in the media.

Sane is currently sidelined with a knee injury that he suffered in the season-opening Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

Coman may be an ideal signing for the Citizens if Sane is to head out of the exit door soon. Pep Guardiola coached the Frenchman in his final season as Bayern Munich’s manager.

With Coman and Sane being the same age, this move seems to make sense. The Frenchman has already enjoyed an incredibly illustrious career.

A deep dive into the winger’s history will actually show you that he’s won the league title in every season since his breakthrough at Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman has won 11 major trophies during his career so far, this is amazing for a player that’s still so young; this figure also doesn’t include the several Super Cups the ace has won.

The only issue with Coman seems to be that he suffers quite a lot of injuries on a regular basis, he hasn’t had many that have sidelined him for lengthy periods – but he does appear to be ruled out quite often with minor knocks.

As per Get French Football News via L’Equipe, the tricky winger is actually sidelined right now as he suffered a muscular problem in France’s win against Moldova.

Didier Deschamps has decided against Coman being part of the team to travel to Albania.

It’s hard to see if Sky Sports News’ reports will prove to be right as Bayern are ultimately looking to add to their current options on the wing.

A move for Sane wouldn’t exactly be worth it if they have to sacrifice Coman. The Bavarians would have to sign another winger if this move comes to fruition.