According to the Sun, Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes admits he has “dreams” within football although he’s not willing to “force” through an exit from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur this summer and it would be interesting to see if the north London club still see the ace as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side did however add an attacking midfielder this summer in Giovani Lo Celso.

The Sun add that Fernandes was valued at more than £60m during the summer, do you think the Sporting Lisbon will have to drop their asking price for the star now?

Spanish outlet Don Balon have also reported that Real Madrid are interested in the playmaker, can either Premier League giant beat Zinedine Zidane’s side to securing a potentially key signing?

Here’s what Fernandes had to say on his future:

“I’m not worried, since 2016 I’m at Sporting and they say I’m leaving, so far I’m fine.

“I have dreams to come true, but I’m not worried, I have no reason to force out, I’m fine, in a club I like.

“On the day I have to leave, if I have to, I hope to leave a good memory.”

Fernandes hasn’t been as sensational as he was last season, although he’s still shown more than enough to prove he deserves a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has five goals and five assists in 10 top-flight appearances for Sporting, the ace has also scored three times and registered an assist in four Europa League outings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have seriously struggled with their chance creation in several matches so far this season, Fernandes has all the tools to rejuvenate United’s midfield.

It would be interesting to see how he’d play alongside superstar Paul Pogba who has missed a large portion of this campaign with injury troubles.

The main stumbling block for United and Tottenham if they’re to go head-to-head with Madrid is that it’s not looking likely that they’ll be able to offer Champions League football to the star next season.