Napoli have reportedly made contact with AC Milan to express their interest in potentially securing a January deal for midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 22-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Rossoneri since joining them from Atalanta in 2017, having already made 106 appearances for the club as he has been an almost ever-present in the line-up.

SEE MORE: Three key positives since Pioli stepped in at Milan despite poor form

However, doubts have recently emerged over his future at San Siro, with MilanNews noting that he was dropped from the squad by coach Stefano Pioli for the trip to Juventus prior to the international break having failed to impress in training, while MilanNews have also since noted that an exit now seems inevitable.

Summer signing Rade Krunic has stepped in to fill the void left behind by Kessie in the last two games, and it appears as though the 26-year-old could potentially have a more prominent role to play moving forward too.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli made contact with Milan on Wednesday over the possibility of finding an agreement to sign Kessie as early as January.

It’s added that the Ivorian international could be seen as a replacement for Allan amid doubts over his future with the Partenopei, although the report is seemingly keen to stress that it was just initial contacts with Milan rather than a concrete interest at this early stage.

Time will tell though whether or not it’s an option that Milan are willing to explore, as although it seems Kessie is destined to move on at some stage, it’s questionable as to whether it would be sensible business to offload him to a direct domestic rival with whom he could find his feet and flourish.

That would make it a potentially huge regret for the Rossoneri, and so it remains to be seen what they decide to do moving forward as what is seemingly clear for now, is that Kessie faces a battle to secure his long-term future with the club.