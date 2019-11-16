Leeds Utd star Mateusz Klich penned a new contract with the club last week, and the financial details in the deal have now been touted.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for Marcelo Bielsa so far this season, making 17 appearances and chipping in with two goals and an assist.

It follows on from making 50 appearances last season, as Leeds continue to try and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

He was rewarded as the club announced last Saturday that he had signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal and now Football Insider report that he’s earning more than £20,000-a-week.

Handing him such a deal gives a clear indication that not only do Leeds have faith in his ability to help them get out of the Championship, but also to play a key role in their bid to stay in the Premier League if they get there.

His current contract would keep him at Elland Road until he turns 34, and so Klich will undoubtedly be delighted with securing perhaps the last major contract of his career to keep him with the Championship giants.

Leeds sit in third place in the table after 16 games, just two points adrift of leaders West Brom and level on points with second-placed Preston in the scrap for an automatic promotion spot.

Time will tell if this is finally the year that they are able to get themselves back into the Premier League, but Klich will certainly be around either way it seems having committed his long-term future.