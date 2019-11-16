Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has intensified the security in his house after he received a threatening message.

According to Corriere della Serra (via Gazzetta Dello Sport), Conte received an anonymous envelope which contained some threats and a bullet. The report claims that security has tightened up at his house and at the Inter training ground while police are conducting an investigation.

This could be a simple prank from someone but then again, given the intense rivalry between Inter and AC Milan, it might be a Rossoneri supporter’s handiwork.

Conte has so far done a pretty good job at Inter as they are now second in the Serie A table just one point behind Juventus. After the international break, the Nerazzurri travel to Turin to face Torino who are 11th in the standings. Provided Inter win and Juventus fail to beat Atalanta at the Stadia Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, the former will go the top of the Serie A table.