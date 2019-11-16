After sustaining a serious elbow injury in October, Tottenham stalwart Hugo Lloris has revealed that he is targeting a return to action in January.

The 32-year-old was in real distress in the defeat to Brighton on October 5, with Neal Maupay giving the hosts the lead after just three minutes.

After initially catching a cross, Lloris was forced to drop the ball to avoid carrying it into the back of his own goal, and while Maupay was on hand to tap home, the French international’s momentum carried him backwards and his weight landed on his arm which resulted in it bending in an awkward angle.

Lloris required treatment for several minutes on the pitch before he was eventually taken off on a stretcher, with the club noting earlier this month that he had undergone surgery after suffering a dislocated elbow and ligament damage.

It was added in that official club statement that the World Cup winner would return to training early next year, but Lloris himself has suggested that he could return as early as January, or at least that’s his target for now assuming that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks along the way.

“Everything’s well,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “There can always be hazards, but my goal is to be ready for January.

“Whether it’s the beginning, the middle or the end, I don’t know. In any case, I’ll take time to make sure I’m well healed and that I can come back in top form.

“I’m in good hands and we’re moving forward calmly. Everything’s been done as it should have been. Now, we have to focus on rehabilitation, strengthening, gradually gaining mobility and confidence.”

With Tottenham down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games, Mauricio Pochettino could perhaps do with all the good news he can get moving forward to help Spurs start moving up the standings.

Given the experience, quality and leadership that Lloris possesses, his presence in the starting XI could be welcomed with open arms, and so time will tell if he can stay on track with his rehabilitation and recovery process and return as suggested in January.