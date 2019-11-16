Hertha BSC goalkeeper Rune Jarstein has said that he dreams of playing for Manchester United.

The Norwegian international has been a regular for the Bundesliga side since joining them from Viking. So far, he has made 152 appearances for Hertha with 43 clean sheets to his name.

Jarstein has said that he has had a dream of playing for Manchester United for years now. As quoted by Sport Witness, the 35-year-old goalkeeper told Norwegian channel TV2: “ I still dream about playing for Manchester United. That dream has been there for many, many years. I live in hope.”

Jarstein also said that he wouldn’t mind playing a backup to David de Gea. The Norwegian international claimed: “Yes, of course… I’m happy to support De Gea. I’ve always had a dream of playing at United. I am allowed to dream. United are my favourite club.”

Manchester United already have the likes of De Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant in goal. Hence, they may not want to add any more reinforcements in that department for now. Nevertheless, you never know when the opportunity might spring up for Jarstein.

The 35-year-old is currently with Norway for their remaining Euro qualifiers. He kept a clean sheet in last night’s match against Faroe Islands and will hope to do the same in his nation’s final qualifying match against Malta. With Sweden beating Romania, Norway won’t be able to qualify from this group and will have to settle for a playoff spot.