Video: Daniel James unlucky not to score INCREDIBLE 25-yard strike as Harry Wilson tucks home rebound to double Wales’ lead

Daniel James almost scored an absolute peach of an effort for Wales this evening, as he played a huge part in Harry Wilson doubling his side’s lead against Azerbaijan in their crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.

Wales need to secure all three points tonight if they’re to boost their chances of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships, and Wilson did their chances of doing so the world of good as he doubled their lead in the first half.

Morell looking at home 2 0 Wales ? pic.twitter.com/b4yFvZEOPx — Brian Tinnion (@tinnion_brian) November 16, 2019

The goal came after a superb solo effort from Dan James cannoned off both the crossbar and the post, with the ball falling to Wilson, who tapped home with ease to make it 2-0 to Ryan Giggs’ side.

What a goal that would’ve been from the Man United man!

Pictures via Sky Sports