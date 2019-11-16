Eden Hazard got himself on the scoresheet for Belgium in the 33rd minute of today’s European Championships qualifier against Russia.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku headed the ball into the superstar’s path and Hazard fired a lovely half-volley into the back of the net.

The Real Madrid star got his second of the night just six minutes later.

Dries Mertens launched a counter-attack by playing in Kevin de Bruyne, the Manchester City playmaker showed how unselfish he is by squaring the ball to Hazard for an easy tap-in.

To make an impressive performance even sweeter for the Madrid ace, Eden assisted younger brother Thorgan to help Belgium take the lead in the game, take a look here.

Take a look at the 28-year-old’s brace below:

First goal:

Eden Hazard makes it 2-0 with a goal of his own ??#COMEONBELGIUM pic.twitter.com/ETH2tLBHAi — ?? (@EHazard10jp) November 16, 2019

Second goal:

Hazard has only managed to score 1 goal for Los Blancos so far this season.

Is this the start of Hazard getting back to his best? Zinedine Zidane’s side can certainly challenge for the Champions League if the attacker’s at the top of his game.