Video: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos scores MAGICAL solo goal for Germany vs Belarus

In the 82nd minute of tonight’s European Championships qualifier between Germany and Belarus, Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos showed his insane skill to score a magical solo goal.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan rolled the ball to Kroos and the 29-year-old pulled off a sensational 180′ turn before tricking another defender and firing the ball into the back of the net.

This was Kroos’ second goal of the night, the central midfielder hit the back of the net with a lovely curling effort early in the second-half.

Take a look at the stunning goal below:

Kroos doesn’t score goals like this very often, he’s shown that he’s still got plenty to offer to both Germany and Los Blancos.

