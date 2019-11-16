Menu

Video: Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos scores stunning goal for Germany vs Belarus

In the 54th minute of this evening’s European Championships qualifier between Germany and Belarus, Real Madrid superstar Toni Kross got himself on the scoresheet with a fine strike.

Defender Matthias Ginter rolled the ball out to the midfield maestro who looked as though he was playing in slow-motion as he effortlessly curled the ball into the back of the net.

Belarus’ goalkeeper was left rooted to his spot and admired the wonderful hit.

Take a look at the midfielder’s superb strike below:

The 29-year-old made such a fine goal look like a walk in the park.

