Video: Steven Davis produces SHOCKING penalty miss as he fluffs chance to give Northern Ireland lead vs Holland

Steven Davis had a moment to forget for Northern Ireland tonight, as he produced one of the worst penalty attempts you’ll ever see against Netherlands in his side’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

With the scoreline tied at 0-0, the home side were awarded a penalty for handball, with Davis then stepping up to the task of taking it.

?????? WAY TOO HIGH! Steven Davis with an awful penalty miss! A golden opportunity to take the lead spurned by the country's most experienced player. ? Watch live on Sky Sports Football now or follow: https://t.co/IJPi4516tT pic.twitter.com/eKo3Ocy7ov — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 16, 2019

However, the former Southampton man scuffed his chance to hand his side the lead, as he skied his penalty way over the bar.

One wonders how much Northern Ireland will rue that mistake come full time…

Pictures via TFX and Sky Sports