Video: These fans accuse Lionel Messi of DIVING in Argentina win over Brazil

Argentina secured a 1-0 win over Brazil in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with Lionel Messi scoring the winning goal to help win the showdown between the two old rivals.

The Barcelona legend won the penalty himself before seeing his spot kick saved by Alisson, only to be on hand to score the rebound in the 13th minute.

SEE MORE: Video: Alisson produces INSANE fingertip save to deny 30-yard Messi free-kick as Liverpool man keeps Brazil Argentina at 1-0

That was all that split the two sides, but there are seemingly some fans of the game who were less than impressed with the 32-year-old over the way in which he won the penalty.

As seen in the tweets below, some accused the Argentina international of diving to win the penalty, as they included a video of a different angle of the incident on the replay to show that Alex Sandro was perhaps hard done by.

Nevertheless, the decision was made in favour of Messi who went on to score the winning goal, and that is ultimately all that will matter to him moving forward as he made his comeback at international level and helped secure a victory over Brazil.

Messi falls over himself and gets a penalty LOOOOOL. pic.twitter.com/c9v5IshC3u — R (@LwRonaldo) November 15, 2019

MeSsI dOeSn'T dIvE dOe ? ?Come at me my salty friends https://t.co/aE3GwFaim4 — WTFUT – Frankenstein (@FUTfrankenstein) November 15, 2019

Messi in the world cup despite being drawn against Iran and Nigeria? No. Messi in the Copa America despite inviting teams like Qatar and Kenya? No. Messi in the Saudi Arabia cup?? Where he can dive an win a pen? Yes. — the game (@fcdubunker) November 15, 2019

First time I’ve seen Messi dive for a penalty lol — Jeff ? (@Goat2King69) November 15, 2019

He should, afterall he dives a lot to get them. — Deep ? (@I_Rockey) November 15, 2019

Was it a dive? Is Messi a diver? Or just UEFA helping Messi out? UEFA ref was the official. — King Don (@KingDon36631416) November 15, 2019