It’s been reported that West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini doesn’t see a future for youngster Sead Haksabanovic with the Hammers.

The 20-year-old joined West Ham in 2017 but having made just two appearances for the senior side, he has since been shipped out on loan to Malaga and Norrkoping.

SEE MORE: Journalist reveals West Ham transfer plans in January and insight on Pellegrini future

While his brief stint in Spain didn’t work out, he’s seemingly showing the quality now that first attracted the Hammers to make their move.

With six goals and eight assists in 29 appearances, it could be argued that the midfield ace is worth giving a shot to in the Premier League.

However, as reported by Hammers News, via Claret and Hugh, it has been suggested that Pellegrini doesn’t see a future in England for Haksabanovic, and so he will either be sent out on loan again next season or be allowed to search for a permanent move elsewhere.

That will be a bitter disappointment for the player himself as he will undoubtedly have been hoping that if he had impressed while out on loan, it would be enough to convince the West Ham boss to give him an opportunity to impress in his squad.

Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t seem likely, and so he’ll now perhaps have to hope that his form for Norrkoping has attracted attention from elsewhere around Europe and he can still have a chance of a big move further down the line.